2 police officers shot and killed in Los Angeles suburb

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 11:43 PM

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed while investigating a stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a motel called the Siesta Inn in El Monte.

A statement from the city says the officers were immediately fired upon as they arrived. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect died at the scene.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

