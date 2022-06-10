RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 5:34 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl in central Florida was arrested Tuesday, more than a week after authorities said she shot and killed a woman who had gotten into a fight with her mother.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She was taken into custody and placed with a local Juvenile Justice Center.

The girl’s mother was arrested last week on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, negligent storage of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm, authorities said.

Police officers said the mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers, 41, late on Memorial Day outside an apartment complex. The mother handed her daughter a bag, and the girl took the gun out of the bag and fired two rounds, according to police.

Rodgers later died at a hospital.

Juvenile records in Florida are mostly confidential so it isn’t known if the girl has an attorney. Online records show that the mother was appointed an attorney from the public defender’s office but no further details were provided.

