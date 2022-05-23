RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 5:53 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home.

The body of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, of San Francisco, was found May 11, and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, last week.

The warrant affidavit says there was a possible romantic triangle involving Armstrong, Wilson and Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist who had been Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend.

The affidavit says Strickland took up with Wilson after he and Armstrong split last October but that Strickland and Armstrong had subsequently reconciled.

Strickland has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

Wilson was in Austin for a race in Hico, which is about 120 miles (190 kilometers) north.

