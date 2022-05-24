WASHINGTON (AP) — Will Boyd wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 24, 2022, 11:31 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Will Boyd wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.