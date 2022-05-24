RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 4:50 PM

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

