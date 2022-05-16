RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
State auditor loses bid to have procurement charge dropped

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 7:26 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss a criminal charge accusing Delaware’s embattled state auditor of deliberately breaking up payments for a contract she entered into with a former campaign consultant in order to avoid compliance with state law.

The judge ruled Friday that an indictment against Kathleen McGuiness sufficiently alleged that she willfully fragmented or structured the payments to circumvent the state procurement code.

McGuiness is a Democrat who is responsible for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse. She was indicted in October on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, as well as multiple misdemeanors.

A trial is scheduled to start later this month. McGuiness has denied any wrongdoing.

