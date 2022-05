GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — Spokesman: Hospital treating 23 people hurt in Michigan tornado; at least one person was killed.

Listen now to WTOP News

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — Spokesman: Hospital treating 23 people hurt in Michigan tornado; at least one person was killed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.