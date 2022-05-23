Sheriff: Man slain by cop who thought he saw gun was unarmed

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A motorcyclist who was shot and killed by a deputy in South Carolina who thought he…

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A motorcyclist who was shot and killed by a deputy in South Carolina who thought he had a gun after a long chase turned out to be unarmed, authorities said.

The shooting early Saturday remains under investigation by state agents and Aiken County deputy Christopher Owens is on paid leave, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Arthur Page II, 58, led police on a 40-mile (65-kilometer) chase after speeding away from a deputy trying to pull him over for a traffic violation the sheriff’s office did not specify, investigators said.

While on Interstate 20, Page slowed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and veered on to the grass shoulder, crashing the bike, deputies said.

As Page tried to run away from the crash, deputy Owens told investigators he thought he saw him holding a gun, but as crews tried to save Page’s life, no weapon was found, the sheriff’s office said in its statement

Page was shot at least once in the body, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

No law enforcement officers were injured, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said any additional information on the shooting would be released by the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the death. The agency has not given any more details.

