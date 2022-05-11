RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Home » National News » Seattle's Space Needle painted…

Seattle’s Space Needle painted original gold for anniversary

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — The roof of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle has been painted “Galaxy Gold” – the original color of of the landmark when it opened during the city’s 1962 World’s Fair.

The 605-foot tower’s paint job is part of the 60th anniversary of Seattle Center, the 74-acre campus that was built for the World’s Fair and now features a sports and performing arts stadium, cultural centers, the city’s popular independent radio station and other amenities.

The anniversary celebration, which began in April, continues for six months.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up