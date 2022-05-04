RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia using 'missile terrorism' | EU takes step toward Russian oil ban | Calculating Mariupol theater airstrike dead
Reward offered for capture, conviction of drug traffickers from Honduras

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 5:17 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three Honduran nationals indicted on charges connected to their roles as leaders in a drug-trafficking operation.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, a federal grand jury returned an indictment in 2015 charging six people with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Officials are offering $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of two brothers and their mother, who are believed to be armed and dangerous.

