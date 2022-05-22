RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Report: Gunfire injures man in NYC subway; suspect at large

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 1:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A man opened fire on a moving New York subway train Sunday, striking another man in the chest, police said. The suspect is at large.

The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train in Manhattan just before arrival at the Canal Street station, WNBC-TV reported.

Police were searching for a suspect.

Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man last month set off smoke grenades on a Brooklyn train and shot 10 people.

