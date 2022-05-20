RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland: Russia suspending gas | Is Russia weaponizing food? | Ukraine repels attack in east | Surviving when home is blasted
Home » National News » Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered…

Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 8:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official was ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

Lauderdale County District Judge Carole C. Medley did not cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White, but she approved the state’s request in an order Wednesday, records show.

White, who is being held at a state prison after being recaptured in Indiana last week, must provide the sample by Friday or “as soon as practicable,” Medley said, and a defense lawyer can observe the process.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director. Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana, and Vicky White, 56, died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

An attorney for Casey White has not commented publicly since the arrest and did not oppose the request for a DNA sample, made in the escape case. But the prisoner’s mother said she doubts her son knew about the escape until Vicky White came to take him from jail for a supposed mental evaluation April 29.

White is scheduled to go on trial in June on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Connie Ridgeway in 2015, although a delay is possible. Authorities said the man confessed to the killing in 2020 while in prison for other crimes.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up