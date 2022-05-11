RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Rapper Gunna booked into jail on racketeering charge

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 9:42 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — The rapper Gunna was booked into a jail in Atlanta on a racketeering charge Wednesday after he was indicted with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people.

An indictment filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court accuses Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, of violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

The indictment alleges that Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang that committed murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media. It includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed starting in 2013 as part of the alleged racketeering conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

