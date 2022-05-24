RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » National News » Raphael Warnock wins Democratic…

Raphael Warnock wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia primary election.

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 7:41 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Raphael Warnock wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia primary election.

