Pulitzer Prizes for 2021 journalism, arts to be announced

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 9:12 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes are set Monday to honor the best journalism from a tumultuous year that saw an insurrection, the frantic end of the United States’ longest war and fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and catastrophic climate change.

The winners in 15 journalism categories and seven arts categories will be announced at 3 p.m. at Columbia University, which administers the awards. This year’s Pulitzers, which will be livestreamed, recognize work done in 2021.

The Pulitzers are considered the most prestigious honor in American journalism. Winners of each category get a prize of $15,000, except for the public service award, which comes with a gold medal.

The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.

