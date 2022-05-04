RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia using 'missile terrorism' | EU takes step toward Russian oil ban | Calculating Mariupol theater airstrike dead
Home » National News » Possible tornado causes damage…

Possible tornado causes damage outside Oklahoma City

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A suspected tornado touched down outside Oklahoma City on Wednesday, causing what appeared from televised reports to be minor damage and briefly trapping some people who were later rescued, authorities said.

Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO-TV that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage in the community of Seminole, but crews were able to get them out. Seminole is a city of about 7,500 people located about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Haley said he was unaware of any injuries.

KOCO-TV showed video footage of damaged homes with exposed attics and insulation blown out.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA hired 59,000 employees this year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

Another attempt to revive federal shared services

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up