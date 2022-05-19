RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Police: Woman fatally shot when man showed her shotgun

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 1:01 PM

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a woman was fatally shot when a man showed her his shotgun at a Georgetown home. Police say troopers responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday found a 54-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and she died on the scene. Police say the investigation determined that 26-year-old Jordan Walls of Georgetown was showing the woman his weapon at the home and a gunshot was fired. Troopers recovered a 20-gauge shotgun at the scene. Police say Walls was charged with manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s being held on $120,000 cash bond. It’s unclear if Walls has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

