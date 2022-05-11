Police: Woman, 72, stabbed person trying to dump walker

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A 72-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police say she stabbed someone trying to…

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A 72-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police say she stabbed someone trying to throw her walker into a dumpster at a Delaware motel.

Troopers were called Tuesday night to the Hollywood Motel in New Castle, where Delaware State Police say an argument over a suspected theft turned physical.

Police say the two people involved were separated, but the 72-year-old woman stabbed the 57-year-old victim a short time later as the person tried to throw her walker into a dumpster. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman is charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. She was being held at Baylor Correctional Institution with secured bond set at $30,000.

