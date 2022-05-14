RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » National News » Police: 3 people injured…

Police: 3 people injured in shooting near Deer District

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 12:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people have been shot near Deer District following the Milwaukee Bucks game, authorities said.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 3-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. All three people have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody.

Witnesses told WTMJ-TV that they saw a fight outside a bar following the basketball game. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

Deer District is an entertainment district in downtown Milwaukee where sports fans frequent during sporting events. The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up