RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » National News » Pelosi's husband arrested on…

Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday.

Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff’s office online booking report.

He could face charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the report said.

Pelosi’s bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors, records showed.

No other details were immediately available. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said more information would be released later Sunday.

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told The Associated Press: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

The House speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

Pelosi’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up