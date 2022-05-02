TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma judge allows lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to proceed.

Listen now to WTOP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma judge allows lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to proceed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.