RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Home » National News » Oklahoma judge allows lawsuit…

Oklahoma judge allows lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to proceed

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 7:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma judge allows lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to proceed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

In an interconnected world, everyone is responsible for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up