RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » National News » Officials: 2 die in…

Officials: 2 die in light aircraft crash in Central Texas

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (AP) — Two people died when a light aircraft crashed in Central Texas on Sunday, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were aboard the Airborne Windsports Edge 912 weight-shift control aircraft when it crashed in Granite Shoals, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that two people died in the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The motorized aircraft, also known as a trike, has a wing similar to a hang-glider and a three-wheel tricycle-style undercarriage.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up