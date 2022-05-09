Officials: 14 kids, 2 drivers hurt in school bus crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Police in Delaware say more than a dozen children were hurt in a crash involving a…

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Police in Delaware say more than a dozen children were hurt in a crash involving a school bus on Monday morning. The News Journal reports that New Castle County police said 14 children aged 5 to 10 were taken to the hospital. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sgt. Abigail Haas says the injuries were minor enough that advanced life support services weren’t needed. Police say investigators determined that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driving north on West Commons Boulevard crested a hill and hit a Ford Expedition, which then hit a school bus. The bus driver and the driver of the Ford were also taken to the hospital. Police cited the driver of the Chevrolet with inattentive driving.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.