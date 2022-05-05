RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
Marijuana legalization bill clears Delaware House

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 7:15 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware House has approved a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use.

The legislation cleared the Democrat-led House on 26-14 vote Thursday and now goes to the Senate, which is also controlled by Democrats.

But Democratic Gov. John Carney has previously expressed doubts about legalizing recreational marijuana.

Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana by anyone 21 years of age or older currently carries a civil penalty of $100.

That provision would be eliminated under the bill approved Thursday.

The legalization bill was introduced in late March as stand-alone legislation after a failed effort to pass broader legislation creating a state-regulated and taxed marijuana industry.

