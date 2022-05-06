RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » National News » Man faces federal charges…

Man faces federal charges for 2021 Missouri church fire

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A man is now facing federal hate crime and arson charges for a fire that destroyed the Church of the Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced the charges against Christopher Scott Pritchard, 46, of Cape Girardeau. Pritchard also faces state charges of property damage motivated by discrimination, arson, burglary and stealing. His state trial is scheduled for October.

A phone message left Friday with Pritchard’s lawyer was not immediately returned.

The fire broke out in April 2021 and quickly engulfed the church. No one was inside and no one was injured, but the building was destroyed.

Authorities have said church officials sought extra police patrol two days before the fire after Pritchard threatened to assault a church bishop and “burn the church down.” Police said officers found more than $1,000 in items in Pritchard’s backpack that belonged to the church, including a laptop, hand tools and 21 apples.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

Office overseeing EHR interoperability between DoD, VA not having 'active role' in rollout

FEMA, union agree to new policies to fix overtime discrepancies under $16.5M settlement

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up