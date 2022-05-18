RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » National News » Indiana man charged with…

Indiana man charged with murder withdraws from township race

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man who was one of three Republican candidates who advanced in the primary for a township board position has withdrawn after being charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife.

Andrew Wilhoite’s withdrawal form signed Wednesday doesn’t list a reason for why he was removing himself from the Clinton Township Board race in Boone County, WRTV -TV reported Wednesday.

Wilhoite, 40, of Lebanon received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results show.

Wilhoite was arrested in late March in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite. He’s been held since then in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Indiana State Police have said Andrew Wilhoite struck Nikki Wilhoite in the head with a blunt object, knocking her out. He then put her in a vehicle and drove to a creek a few miles (kilometers) from their home and dumped her body there, police said.

Police found Nikki Wilhoite’s body on March 26 partially submerged in about 3 feet (1 meter) of water.

Court records indicate Nikki Wilhoite filed for divorce on March 17. The couple had been married for 12 years.

Andrew Wilhoite’s jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29, online court records show.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up