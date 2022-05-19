RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » National News » Huge fire burns at…

Huge fire burns at Wisconsin marine construction facility

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGLE, Wis. (AP) — A huge fire set off by an explosion burned Thursday at a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.

Aerial video showed a massive black cloud of smoke billowing from the building.

An explosion touched off the fire, said Kettle Moraine Fire District administrative assistant Janine Conk. There was no immediate word about what caused the explosion.

Eagle Elementary School is located about a quarter-mile from Summerset Marine. A school official told WTMJ-TV that staff said the building seemed to shake for a few seconds about 7:50 a.m.

The company makes piers and docks, with a 24,000-square-foot (2,230-square-meter) facility in Eagle that includes a showroom, office, factory and warehouse, according to its website.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up