Grant to fund improvements at Breaks Interstate Park

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will help fund improvements at Breaks Interstate Park.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will help fund improvements at Breaks Interstate Park.

Beshear said in a statement that the $358,035 grant for the Ratliff Hole Area Renovation in Pike County will go toward a new trail, improved parking and restroom facilities and the repaving of an access road.

He says the investment in the natural wonder shows the state’s commitment to the success of its Appalachian region.

The Ratliff Hole Area is near a future pedestrian suspension bridge and the project will provide a trail connecting the two.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.