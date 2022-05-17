RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Grant to fund improvements at Breaks Interstate Park

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 4:00 AM

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will help fund improvements at Breaks Interstate Park.

Beshear said in a statement that the $358,035 grant for the Ratliff Hole Area Renovation in Pike County will go toward a new trail, improved parking and restroom facilities and the repaving of an access road.

He says the investment in the natural wonder shows the state’s commitment to the success of its Appalachian region.

The Ratliff Hole Area is near a future pedestrian suspension bridge and the project will provide a trail connecting the two.

