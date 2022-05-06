Ex-Air Force officer sentenced for transporting child porn

A former U.S. Air Force officer has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to moving videos of child pornography from Maryland to New York, a federal prosecutor said.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former U.S. Air Force officer has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to moving videos of child pornography from Maryland to New York, a federal prosecutor said.

U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said in a news release that a federal district judge sentenced Jason Daniel Ort, 36, of Waldorf, Maryland, on Wednesday to 11 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for transportation of child pornography.

After his release from prison, the judge said Ort must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he works and where he is a student under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Ort’s plea agreement in January said the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office in New York received a complaint that Ort had placed a camera in a bedroom while visiting a home there. Military records showed Ort, who was stationed in Maryland, was scheduled for leave during that time to visit the New York home.

After the camera was found, a review of the SD card showed a girl using the bathroom, according to prosecutors.

Ort admitted placing cameras in the bedroom and other locations, authorities said.

