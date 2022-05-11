RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | US, Western Europe fret over uncertainty | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
Home » National News » Denver Nuggets center Nikola…

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic selected NBA Most Valuable Player for second consecutive season

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic selected NBA Most Valuable Player for second consecutive season.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up