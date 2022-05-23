RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova loses in 1st round of French Open to 97th-ranked Diane Parry

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 9:35 AM

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova loses in 1st round of French Open to 97th-ranked Diane Parry.

