RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » National News » Cops: Gunfire at Phoenix…

Cops: Gunfire at Phoenix house party kills 1 and injures 5

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 1:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a weekend house party in Phoenix, killing one young man and injuring five teens, police said.

Phoenix police said Monday that they are trying to determine what led up to the shooting overnight Saturday into Sunday. Neighbors told KNXV-TV that they heard multiple gunshots before several vehicles drove away from the scene.

Police said the gunfire killed an 18-year-old man and five other people ranging in age from 16 to 18 were wounded.

No identities were released and a police statement provided no details about the injuries of the people who were wounded.

There was no information provided about a suspect or suspects but investigators were appealing for information from the public.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up