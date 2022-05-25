RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Home » National News » Cops: 500,000 fentanyl pills…

Cops: 500,000 fentanyl pills found in Arizona traffic stop

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 2:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said.

The pills were found concealed in collagen supplement bottles on Monday during a search that also turned up a handgun and a large amount of cash, police from the small city of Casa Grande south of Phoenix said in a statement.

U.S. overdose deaths have risen most years for more than two decades. The increase began in the 1990s with overdoses involving opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl.

Last year, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from the year before. There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants.

In the Arizona traffic stop, Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, according to police.

Court records didn’t list attorneys who could comment on behalf Lopez or Solis, who are from Phoenix.

Two children in the vehicle were turned over to state child protection officials, police said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

BYOD, app consolidation next for Army digital transformation

Navy cutting back emissions, moving toward green vehicles in coming years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up