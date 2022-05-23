Coast Guard creates 500-yard safety zone around barge fire

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has created a 500-yard safety zone in the Delaware Bay around a fire on a barge and boats responding to the blaze.

BOWERS, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has created a 500-yard safety zone in the Delaware Bay around a fire on a barge and boats responding to the blaze.

A call came in around 1 a.m. Monday reporting the blaze about 9 miles south of Port Mahon.

Officials say about boats from local fire agencies were fighting the fire on the barge that was reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap.

The Coast Guard is working with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Bowers Fire Company on the fire response.

The Coast Guard says there are no injuries, no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway and the cause of the fire is not known.

