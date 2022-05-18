RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Christine Drazan wins Republican nomination for governor in Oregon primary election.

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 9:01 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christine Drazan wins Republican nomination for governor in Oregon primary election.

