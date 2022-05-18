WASHINGTON (AP) — Christine Drazan wins Republican nomination for governor in Oregon primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
May 18, 2022, 9:01 PM
