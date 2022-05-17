WASHINGTON (AP) — Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 17, 2022, 7:47 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.