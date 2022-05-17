RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand | Russia targeting schools | Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival | Who are Mariupol's last defenders?
Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election.

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 7:47 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election.

