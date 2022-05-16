NEW YORK (AP) — CDC says US death toll from COVID-19 hits 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into…

NEW YORK (AP) — CDC says US death toll from COVID-19 hits 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.