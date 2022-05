LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Campaign: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democrat running for Senate, had stroke but is on way…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Campaign: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democrat running for Senate, had stroke but is on way to ‘full recovery.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.