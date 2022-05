NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about an upcoming tour by Bruce Springsteen and the…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about an upcoming tour by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band because it was sent in error. AP will publish a corrected version of the story will move after midnight Eastern.

