Auditor corruption trial halted amid questions about venue

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 12:39 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The opening trial day in the criminal corruption case against Delaware’s state auditor came to an abrupt halt Tuesday when the judge decided to give attorneys more time to consider issues raised by defense arguments that the indictment against Auditor Kathy McGuiness is defective.

The defense argued the indictment should be dismissed because it fails to include the essential element of where McGuiness’ alleged crimes occurred. McGuiness lives in Sussex County and her office is in the state capital of Dover in Kent County, but prosecutors brought the case in New Castle County.

The judge gave prosecutors until Wednesday morning to decide whether they want to proceed in New Castle County or drop the case and re-indict McGuiness in Kent County.

