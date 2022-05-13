RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 12:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MAY 6-12, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

EEOC, DOJ 'sounding alarm’ over AI hiring tools that screen out disabled applicants

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up