RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 8:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

May 13-19, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up