AP Top U.S. News at 8:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

Guilty plea in plot to firebomb California Democratic HQ

US review traces massive New Mexico fire to planned burns

Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors

Florida condo collapse settlement reached, tops $1 billion

Former Virginia Tech player acquitted in 2021 beating death

Idaho trial for Chad and Lori Daybell delayed to January

Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

California, New Zealand announce climate change partnership

