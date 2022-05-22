AP Top U.S. News at 6:00 a.m. EDT

Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change
COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?
With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge
AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee
California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer
1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party
Adoptions another facet of life halted by war in Ukraine
Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000
2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado
Buffalo shooting victim laid to rest; city marks 1 week
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.