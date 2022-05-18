Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate…

Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Abortion resistance braces for demands of a post-Roe future

Pandemic wedding blues: Fewer US couples said ‘I do’ in 2020

Officials: Georgia execution won’t be carried out Tuesday

Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months

EXPLAINER: What we know about shuttered baby formula plant

House Jan. 6 panel unlikely to call Trump, chairman says

Buffalo shooter’s previous threat raises red-flag questions

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.