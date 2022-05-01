RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
AP Top U.S. News at 12:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

Black Catholic nuns: A compelling, long-overlooked history

Louisville mayor’s race plays out amid lingering tensions

San Diego seeks to void $85M award in sheriff restraint case

Woman avoids jail for voting dead mom’s ballot in Arizona

Firefighters battling New Mexico blaze brace for wind

Teacher under fire for cotton, cuffs in class on slavery

Autopsy backlog plagues Mississippi, with worst delays in US

Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

