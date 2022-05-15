AP Top U.S. News at 12:26 a.m. EDT

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest
Mixed Texas ruling allows trans youth parent investigations
US report details church-state collusion on Native schools
Primaries spotlight coming battles over state supreme courts
Shootings near Milwaukee Bucks playoff game prompt curfew
New Mexico governor seeks more US aid for wildfire response
Moon goes blood red this weekend: ‘Eclipse for the Americas’
Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor
