AP Top U.S. News at 12:26 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest

Mixed Texas ruling allows trans youth parent investigations

US report details church-state collusion on Native schools

Primaries spotlight coming battles over state supreme courts

Shootings near Milwaukee Bucks playoff game prompt curfew

New Mexico governor seeks more US aid for wildfire response

Moon goes blood red this weekend: ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

