‘How dare you!’: Grief, anger from Buffalo victims’ kin
Parents convicted in college scam remain free during appeal
Here’s how abortion clinics are preparing for Roe to fall
Boeing crew capsule launches to space station on test redo
Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer
CDC urges Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
At Times Square rampage trial, victims recount day’s horrors
Religious backers of abortion rights say God’s on their side
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.