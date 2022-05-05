RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia using 'missile terrorism' | EU takes step toward Russian oil ban | Calculating Mariupol theater airstrike dead
AP Top U.S. News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

Advocates worry other rights at risk if court overturns Roe

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

Rising interest rates in US will hinder foreign economies

Telecomn groups end fight against California net neutrality

Colombia extradites feared head of Gulf Clan to US

Advocate: Massachusetts system ‘failed’ missing girl Harmony

LA hospital sued for racism in death of Black mother

Oklahoma joins Texas in offering glimpse of “post-Roe” world

How higher Fed rates stand to affect Americans’ finances

