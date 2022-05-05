AP Top U.S. News at 12:39 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills Advocates worry other rights at risk if court overturns Roe…

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills Advocates worry other rights at risk if court overturns Roe AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee Rising interest rates in US will hinder foreign economies Telecomn groups end fight against California net neutrality Colombia extradites feared head of Gulf Clan to US Advocate: Massachusetts system ‘failed’ missing girl Harmony LA hospital sued for racism in death of Black mother Oklahoma joins Texas in offering glimpse of “post-Roe” world How higher Fed rates stand to affect Americans’ finances Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.