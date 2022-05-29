RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 12:00 AM

Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears

VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: ‘We will come together’

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest

Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Kansas equity efforts bring little change after George Floyd

Pandemic has lingering toll on smaller National Spelling Bee

TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute

Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

